Minister Angie Motshekga and MEC Matome Chiloane visit Eqinisweni Secondary School following suicide of four learners

The Minister of Basic Education and MEC for Education in Gauteng, visit Eqinisweni Secondary School following the suicide of four learners

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga and MEC for Education in Gauteng, Mr. Matome Chiloane visited Eqinisweni Secondary School this morning; 10 May 2024. The visit follows the unfortunate suicide of 4 learners from the school; one boy and three girls.

It is reported that a Grade 10 learner was rushed to a local clinic Friday, 26 April 2024, where she was sadly declared dead. A Grade 11 girl learner was found dead at home, by her parents, on Thursday 2 May 2024. On Friday 3 May 2024, a Grade 11 boy learner was hospitalised and also sadly passed away while receiving medical

attention. The fourth learner, who was in Grade 12 passed away while being transported to a nearby clinic on Sunday 5 May 2024.

All the learners are believed to have consumed a poisonous substance, which led to their untimely demise.

Minister Motshekga expressed heartfelt sadness at the details emerging regarding the circumstances which may have led to the suicide of the learners. She also expressed sincere condolences to the learners, teachers and the school community at large.

Addressing the learners during a special assembly session, Minister Motshekga urged learners to speak up when faced with challenges and not resort to extreme measures such as suicide.

“We are deeply pained by the loss of the four learners at Eqinisweni Secondary School within a short space of time. No manner what happens in your life, there will always be challenges; speak to someone you trust, but never resort to suicide. You have got to be resilient. You matter and you are very important to the nation.”

The Minster also thanked MEC Chiloane for committing to assist with funeral arrangements and for mobilising various community resources to provide much needed support to the school.

