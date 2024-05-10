Minister Zizi Kodwa and Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu hold consultations with Boxing South Africa Stakeholders

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa and Deputy Minister Ms Nocawe Mafu held consultations with Boxing South Africa (BSA) stakeholders on prospective candidates of the BSA board. These consultations took place on Friday, 10 May 2024.

The purpose of the consultations was to provide an opportunity for the stakeholders to make their comments and inputs on the names from which the Minister will select and appoint the BSA board. The stakeholders have until Monday, 13 May 2024 to make inputs and comments on these names.

Fourteen candidates attended interviews for BSA Board membership. The candidates are:

* Mr Josh Cassius Cloete

* Advocate Khatiga Mohamed Roshan

* Dr Koketjo Biggy Tsebe

* Mr Aleck Skhosana

* Mr Mkhumbuzi Biko

* Ms Tseleng Mary Maphike

* Mr Gilberto Pereira Martins

* Mr Tshabedi Richard Serote

* Mr Sifiso Shongwe

* Mr Luxolo September

* Mr Sakhiwe Michael Sodo

* Ms Nande Mheshe

* Ms Romy Titus

* Dr Luvuyo Precious Bayeni

In line with the envisaged roadmap to appoint a new BSA board, the Minister will appoint seven of these candidates to the BSA board, which will be announced on 14 May 2024.

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │ Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925