Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,340 in the last 365 days.

Minister Donohoe announces update on National Development Plan delivery and capital expenditure for first quarter of 2024

"In addition to the €165 billion funding under the NDP, I was pleased to reach agreement with my Ministerial colleagues last March on the distribution of an additional €2.25 billion of windfall corporate tax receipts, which we are committing to shovel-ready capital projects up to 2026. Over 2024 to 2026, this will support the delivery of critical infrastructure such as BusConnects, Dart+, Cork Commuter Rail, additional acute hospital beds, new and upgraded primary and secondary schools, and the enhanced rollout of social, affordable and cost-rental housing.

You just read:

Minister Donohoe announces update on National Development Plan delivery and capital expenditure for first quarter of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more