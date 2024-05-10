Minister Donohoe announces update on National Development Plan delivery and capital expenditure for first quarter of 2024

"In addition to the €165 billion funding under the NDP, I was pleased to reach agreement with my Ministerial colleagues last March on the distribution of an additional €2.25 billion of windfall corporate tax receipts, which we are committing to shovel-ready capital projects up to 2026. Over 2024 to 2026, this will support the delivery of critical infrastructure such as BusConnects, Dart+, Cork Commuter Rail, additional acute hospital beds, new and upgraded primary and secondary schools, and the enhanced rollout of social, affordable and cost-rental housing.