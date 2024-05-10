Appointment of new members to the Board of the National Library of Ireland

Michael Diviney has over 30 years’ experience, including 20 years at senior management level, in print and digital publishing and media, specialising in professional, business and third-level education markets. In his current role, Mr Diviney is Executive Head of Thought Leadership at Chartered Accountants Ireland, where he previously led the Publishing Department. He has also worked for Thomson Reuters Round Hall, RTÉ, and Reed Business Information. A graduate of University College Dublin (English Literature) and Technical University Dublin (Management and Law), his specialist qualifications and broad experience include stakeholder engagement, intellectual property law, project management, digitalisation, and, returning to UCD, the Professional Diploma in Corporate Governance.