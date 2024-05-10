Minister Foley announces 25 successful recipients of grants under Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme

St. Agnes’ Community Centre for Music and the Arts was established in November 2013 by Sr Bernadette Sweeney. It provides access to music tuition and group classes on an inclusive basis to all young members of the Crumlin community five days per week. It currently caters for 669 children and young people per week, includes a class for 8 autistic children, caters for new members of society and displaced individuals. In addition to weekly tuition, they host an annual pantomime and musical, as well as a summer camp for children.