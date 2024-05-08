Submit Release
Migration dominates Minister Poklukar’s discussion agenda in Malta

SLOVENIA, May 8 - The two Ministers agreed that both their countries faced similar challenges, particularly in the area of migration, which require a common and rapid response. Cooperation with third countries is key and has an important impact on reducing migration flows.

The Ministers devoted particular attention to the Pact on Migration and Asylum, where Member States share the same objective – the full implementation and convergence of asylum and migration systems in all Member States. "This must be followed by the establishment of an efficient and reliable information system, as interoperability is one of the key elements in the implementation of the Pact," said Minister Poklukar, adding that Slovenia was stepping up its activities at national level to ensure the swift and effective transposition of the new EU legal framework into national legislation.  

The Ministers also discussed cybercrime and information security and disinformation.  

