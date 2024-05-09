Prime Minister Golob: "Europe is only strong if it is united and only as strong as its solidarity is strong"

SLOVENIA, May 9 - In his keynote address, the Prime Minister said that the event marked the period when the idea of uniting European nations under one flag was born. He named many benefits the accession to the EU has brought to the residents of Slovenia.

"For me personally, this is a very emotional moment. Those of us who grew up next to the border will never forget the feeling of immense pride when we realised that we had become members of a great European family," he described his personal experience.

"Nova Gorica was built on European values. It was born out of a grand idea of a completely new, different, modern town, where people live in freedom and mutual respect. Nova Gorica is a reflection of those times, difficult yet full of optimism," said Prime Minister Golob, adding that the town was a symbol of hope but also marked by division. "Both Goricas so close yet apart. Europe was the solution."

The idea of Europe sparked the idea of our independence, while the concept of Europe Square, a joint square of both Goricas, inspired the reintegration of the two cities.

"20 years ago was our moment of triumph, joy and great expectations. Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to the ideals of peace, social well-being and solidarity represented by the European Union," said the Prime Minister. He also touched upon Slovenia's journey in the two decades of its membership in the EU.

"Our journey since Slovenia joined the European Union has not only been long but also full of insights. For a decade, we had experienced the European Union as a candidate country and for the last 20 years we have as a full member," he said, adding that Slovenia has gone through various trials as an EU Member State. "Europe is only strong if it is united and only as strong as its solidarity is strong. And Europe's strength determines Slovenia's safety."

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the European Union is more than a political institution – it is a community of values. "Today we see that Europe is much more than just a community of countries. It is a community of values, such as inclusion, cohesion among nations and diversity. A community recognising the dignity and value of every individual and striving to create a society in which every person has an opportunity to succeed. Today, these values are being put to the test. Some ideas have been returning to Europe through various populisms," he said and pointed out how important solidarity and cooperation in Europe are.

"In a month’s time, when we freely choose what kind of Europe we want, we must not forget that European values are a bulwark of democracy. It is our responsibility to exercise our voting right and use our vote to defend the democratic values that are the foundations of our society," he said, calling for participation in the European elections on 9 June so that we confirm our commitment to the European project. And above all, to do it so that Europe is stronger and Slovenia safer.

On Victory Day, celebrated on 9 May, the Prime Minister wished that Slovenia's recognition of Palestine would bring the Palestinian nation a ray of hope in their path to freedom.

Before the start of the state ceremony, Prime Minister Golob met with the key actors at the time of Slovenia's accession to the EU in 2004. He received the then President of the European Commission Romano Prodi, the then Prime Minister of Slovenia Anton Rop and the then President of the National Assembly Borut Pahor. The meeting had great symbolic significance, as at the same place, 20 years ago Slovenia celebrated its accession to the EU and wrote an important part of its history.