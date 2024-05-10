Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

PHOENIX, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc., (“the Company”), (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 26, 2024, for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company. As of the March 14, 2024 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 24,175,947 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 20,682,036 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:



Votes For % of Total

Shares Voted Votes

Withheld % of Total

Shares Voted Broker

Non-Votes % of Total

Shares Voted Ron L. Fleming 19,450,399 94.04 % 208,787 1.01 % 1,022,850 4.95 % Richard M. Alexander 18,756,037 90.69 % 903,149 4.37 % 1,022,850 4.95 % Andrew M. Cohn 19,334,741 93.49 % 324,445 1.57 % 1,022,850 4.95 % Debra G. Coy 17,714,292 85.65 % 1,944,894 9.40 % 1,022,850 4.95 % Brett Huckelbridge 19,321,525 93.42 % 337,661 1.63 % 1,022,850 4.95 % Jonathan L. Levine 19,347,311 93.55 % 311,875 1.51 % 1,022,850 4.95 % David Rousseau 18,807,278 90.94 % 851,908 4.12 % 1,022,850 4.95 %





In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % of Total

Shares Voted Votes

Against % of Total

Shares Voted Abstentions % of Total

Shares Voted Broker

Non-Votes % of Total

Shares Voted 20,623,352 99.72% 41,712 0.20% 16,972 0.08% — —%





In addition, at the Meeting, approval on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % of Total

Shares Voted Votes

Against % of Total

Shares Voted Abstentions % of Total

Shares Voted Broker

Non-Votes % of Total

Shares Voted 19,397,303 93.79% 237,548 1.15% 24,335 0.12% 1,022,850 4.95%





Also at the Meeting, the ratification of the amendment to the 2020 Incentive Plan to increase the total number of shares in the plan was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % of Total

Shares Voted Votes

Against % of Total

Shares Voted Abstentions % of Total

Shares Voted Broker

Non-Votes % of Total

Shares Voted 19,469,455 94.14% 165,291 0.80% 24,440 0.12% 1,022,850 4.95%





About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with a total of 16.7 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact