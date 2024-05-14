Young Music Artist Michael O. Wilson Releases New Song "House of the Lord" Inspired by King David and Psalm 122:1

Michael O. Wilson's new single cover art BTS Powerful moments 'House of the Lord' music video United in harmony! BTS 'House of the Lord' music video with Casts Choirs

Latest Release Already Creating a Buzz in the Music Industry

I wanted to write a song that would encourage people to come to the House of the Lord and experience His presence. Like King David, I believe there is no greater joy than being in the presence of God” — Michael O. Wilson

USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast rising music artist 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐎. 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐧 has just released his latest single, "𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝", which is already creating a buzz in the music industry. The song, written specifically for the Church, is inspired by King David and the biblical verse Psalm 122:1, "I was glad when they said to me, 'Let us go to the House of the Lord.'"

With powerful scriptural lyrics like "Surely the Lord is in this place [GENESIS 28:16]" and "How awesome is the House of the Lord [GENESIS 28:17]", "House of the Lord" captures the essence of worship and praise. What sets this song apart is that all the lyrics are scriptural, making it a great addition to any church's worship repertoire.

The song is a tribute to the Church of God and its significance in the lives of many. It celebrates the Church and reminds listeners of the joy and peace that can be found within its walls. With its powerful lyrics and captivating melody, "House of the Lord" is set to become a fan favorite.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Michael O. Wilson said, "I wanted to write a song that would encourage people to come to the House of the Lord and experience His presence. Just like King David, I believe that there is no greater joy than being in the presence of God. I hope this song will inspire others to seek God and find joy in His house".

House of the Lord" is now streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Listen now and experience the joy and peace it brings: [𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝 - 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐍𝐨𝐰!]

Fans of Michael O. Wilson and music enthusiasts alike are encouraged to listen to this powerful and uplifting track. With its meaningful message and soul-stirring melody, "House of the Lord" is a must-listen for anyone looking for a dose of inspiration and positivity.

Don't miss out on this new release from Michael O. Wilson. Follow them on all social media for updates and be sure to check out "House of the Lord" today. Let us all join in and sing, "How awesome is the House of the Lord!" and experience the joy and peace it brings.

Follow Michael O. Wilson on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4brI3sZxiTwETXLpCpVCc2

Listen to "House of the Lord" on Youtube here :

