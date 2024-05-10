Submit Release
Dycom Industries, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results Conference Call

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

Interested parties may participate in the question and answer session of the conference call by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1c2e72a7bcd9487582598a90de01968e. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pyhc9s3t. A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://dycomind.com/investors for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

