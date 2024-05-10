Commemorative postmark cancellation service of“World Telecommunication and Information Society Day”

MACAU, May 10 - To celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 09:00 to 17:30 on 17th May 2024, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day”.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!