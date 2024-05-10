The 2024 Annual General Assembly of AICEP and XXXI AICEP Forum

MACAU, May 10 - The 2024 Annual General Assembly of the International Association of Portuguese-Speaking Communications (AICEP) and XXXI AICEP Forum were held at the Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel on 9th and 10th May respectively. It is co-organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau and CTM.

The 2024 Annual General Assembly of AICEP, took place on 9th May, brought together CEOs, directors, and senior managers of operators and regulatory bodies from the nine Portuguese-speaking countries and territories. These countries include Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Macao, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, and East Timor.

Further, there was a Gala Dinner on the same day, featuring the Award Ceremony of the “AICEP 2024 Award”. The award categories include “Innovation”, “Leadership”, and “Career” to recognize industry leaders who have made outstanding contributions in these fields. The winning companies and projects of the “Innovation Award” are the “Cloud2africa platform” of Angola Cables and the “Transregional 5G platform” of CTM respectively. Mr. João Domingos Correia, Chairman of Board of Directors of Cabo Verde Telecom, awarded the “Leadership Award”. While Ms. Lau Wai Meng, Director of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), awarded the “Career Award”.

On 10th May, the XXXI AICEP Forum was held. Mr. Raimundo Arrais do Rosário, Secretary of Transport and Public Works, Ms. Lau Wai Meng, Director of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), Mr. João Bento, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of CTT Portugal Post, Mr. Luo Xicheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited and Mr. João Caboz Santana, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AICEP were invited as the honorable guests of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Meanwhile, Mr. João Bento, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of CTT Portugal Post, Ms. Lau Wai Meng, Director of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) and Mr. Poon Fuk Hei, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO ”) of CTM delivered opening speeches respectively. The forum was organized by AICEP, which focused on the theme “Creating Value with Artificial Intelligence (AI)”. The forum focuses on the challenges and opportunities arising from the digital transformation and the impact of AI, which is considered the 4th Industrial Revolution. It highlights the profound impact of AI on various aspects of life, including human activity, personal and social life, politics and the economy.

The forum consists of three major discussion panels: “Innovating and Developing Business with AI”, “Regulation in the Development of AI”, and “The Impacts of AI on the Labor Market”. These panels cover topics on how AI is revolutionizing business in sectors such as postal and logistics, telecommunications, and content and audiovisual. They also discuss regulatory and ethical issues, the impact of AI on the labor market, and the skills required by professionals in these sectors. At the closing ceremony, the AICEP flag was handed over to the member representative of Brazil, the next host member, at the end of the forum.

For more information about this event, please visit www.aicep.com.