Building Automation And Control System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Building Automation And Control System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Building Automation And Control System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the building automation and control system market size is predicted to reach $141.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.
The growth in the building automation and control system market is due to the rise in smart building construction. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest building automation and control system market share. Major players in the building automation and control system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc.
Building Automation And Control System Market Segments
• By Offerings: Solution, Services
• By Technology: Wired, Wireless
• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The global building automation and control system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A building automation and control system (BACS) is a centralized system that integrates and controls various building systems to optimize energy efficiency, enhance occupant comfort, and streamline facility management operations. The system is used to provide intelligent, integrated solutions to manage and optimize building performance, comfort, and efficiency.
