President Tsai addresses annual meeting of the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council via video

On the afternoon of May 9, President Tsai Ing-wen addressed the 2024 annual meeting of the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council via video. In her remarks, she thanked the Consultative Council for passing annual resolutions in support of Taiwan’s international participation, and for its continued attention for Taiwan’s political and economic development. In the face of a rapidly changing international landscape, as well as climate change and other global challenges, she said she looks forward to the partnership between Taiwan and Japan continuing to deepen and become a regional and worldwide democratic model. She also looks forward, she said, to working together to contribute even more to global prosperity and development.

A translation of President Tsai’s remarks follows:

Since taking office in 2016, I’ve had many interactions with Chairman Furuya Keiji and our other good friends from the Consultative Council. I’m very happy to be able to greet all of you once again. I want to take this opportunity to thank each of you for your consideration and support for Taiwan.

After Taiwan was hit by a major earthquake early last month, we received condolences from friends throughout Japan, including the Consultative Council and others in the Diet, as well as members of the public. The people of Japan also raised donations to fund our post-earthquake reconstruction efforts. This was truly a heartwarming gesture.

I want to thank the Consultative Council for passing annual resolutions in support of Taiwan’s international participation. On many important occasions for us in Taiwan, the Consultative Council has been present. When we celebrate our National Day and conduct our presidential elections, for example, the Consultative Council always sends a delegation to Taiwan. We truly appreciate your continued attention for Taiwan’s political and economic development.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Consultative Council, which means that the Consultative Council and Taiwan have been partners for half a century. Our two sides work closely together, promoting parliamentary diplomacy and exchanges in a range of fields. In the process, we’ve created many success stories.

In the face of a rapidly changing international landscape, as well as climate change and other global challenges, we look forward to the partnership between Taiwan and Japan continuing to deepen and become a regional and worldwide democratic model. We also look forward to working together to contribute even more to global prosperity and development.

Each one of you plays an important role in Taiwan-Japan relations. I want to thank all of you once again for your efforts. Moving forward, let us continue working together to promote our bilateral friendship and write new chapters in the history of exchanges between Taiwan and Japan. In closing, I wish you all a smooth and successful meeting. Thank you.