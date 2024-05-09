TAIWAN, May 9 - President Tsai confers decoration on former Japanese diplomat Tarumi Hideo

On the morning of May 9, President Tsai Ing-wen presented Tarumi Hideo, former Deputy Minister of the Minister’s Secretariat of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon, and expressed gratitude for his outstanding contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations. The president stated that Ambassador Tarumi is dedicated to a diplomatic vision, actively worked to further Taiwan-Japan cooperation, and contributed to the development of current bilateral relations. She said that now Taiwan and Japan are a model for the world of mutually supportive democracies, both countries sharing values like freedom and respect for human rights and constituting a key force for safeguarding regional peace. She also expressed gratitude to Ambassador Tarumi for building a strong foundation for Taiwan-Japan relations, and welcomed him to visit Taiwan often.

In remarks, President Tsai stated that Ambassador Tarumi has long been a good friend of Taiwan, and a key advocate for deepening Taiwan-Japan relations. The president said that she presented Ambassador Tarumi with the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon to express gratitude to him, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, for his outstanding contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations.

President Tsai noted that Ambassador Tarumi has had extensive interaction and a deep friendship with Taiwan throughout his diplomatic career. Whether working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo or during his two postings in Taiwan, she stated, Ambassador Tarumi was dedicated to a diplomatic vision, actively worked to further Taiwan-Japan cooperation, and contributed to the development of current bilateral relations. For example, the president said, Ambassador Tarumi worked with Taiwan to encourage the Japanese government to grant Taiwan travelers visa-free courtesies, and Japan has now become a very popular destination for Taiwan travelers.

President Tsai said that about 10 years ago Ambassador Tarumi worked to expand Taiwan-Japan youth exchanges. She said that the ambassador delivered speeches at middle schools and high schools in Japan to promote Taiwan as safe, friendly, and warmhearted, and encouraged students to visit Taiwan for study tours, and that she has seen visiting Japanese high school students touring the Presidential Office. All of these wonderful exchanges, she said, are a testament to Ambassador Tarumi’s efforts.

President Tsai pointed out that Ambassador Tarumi has many good friends, both in Taiwan and Japan, and that he has inspired many people who want to work together to promote Taiwan-Japan relations. Now, the president added, Taiwan and Japan are a model for the world of mutually supportive democracies, both countries sharing values like freedom and respect for human rights and constituting a key force for safeguarding regional peace. The president expressed gratitude to Ambassador Tarumi for building a strong foundation for Taiwan-Japan relations and welcomed him to return to Taiwan often to take photos, travel, and meet with old friends.

Ambassador Tarumi then delivered remarks, stating that receiving the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon from President Tsai is an incomparable honor, and expressed his sincere gratitude. He said that he especially likes the saying “When people have a mutual affinity, destiny will bring them together over great distances; when there is no affinity, even people who meet are like ships passing in the night.” At the end of last year, he said, he concluded a diplomatic career of almost 40 years, and became a photographer. He said that as a diplomat, he had formed deep relationships with Taiwan, President Tsai, Senior Advisor to the President Chiou I-jen (邱義仁), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and many other friends.

Over 20 years ago, Ambassador Tarumi said, he was called by destiny, and set foot in Taiwan for the first time, and ever since, in both his personal and professional life, he has received a warm reception from many Taiwanese. He said that having lived in Taiwan, he knows very well that Taiwan and Japan have a close and intimate connection, adding that since both countries have experienced many natural disasters and face challenging international circumstances, we always look out for each other. Today’s conferral ceremony, he said, makes him identify with Taiwan even more.

Ambassador Tarumi stated that he is now a photographer, as well as a professor at Ritsumeikan University researching cross-strait relations. He said he believes that Taiwan-related issues are of great concern for the future direction of Japan, adding that this is not only a rational conclusion, but something that he feels in his heart based on experience. He stated that in the second phase of his life, he will continue to cherish his relationship with Taiwan.

Ambassador Tarumi said that during his posting in Taiwan he photographed throughout northern Taiwan, primarily in Taipei, New Taipei, and Yilan. In 2018, he said, with generous assistance from Senior Advisor to the President Chiou, he was fortunate enough to hold a solo photography exhibition at the Presidential Office. He said he hopes to hold photography events in southern Taiwan in the future.

In closing, Ambassador Tarumi once again expressed his sincere gratitude and conveyed his best wishes for the good health and success of President Tsai and the distinguished guests, as well as Taiwan’s future development.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Hokkaido University Professor Shiroyama Hidemi.