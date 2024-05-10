Amesite Releases New Suite of AI Tools for Job Applications on NurseMagic™ App

35% of Nurses Say They Are “Extremely Likely” to Change Jobs in 2024

DETROIT, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, today announced the addition of a suite of AI-powered job application tools on the beta NurseMagicTM app. These new tools can provide support to over 5.2 million nurses when applying for jobs.

NurseMagic™ jobs tools include:

NurseResumeBuilder: Build an updated resume in as little as 10 minutes.

NurseCoverLetter: Write an amazing cover letter for a job application.

NurseProfiler: Create text that improves your social profile on LinkedIn and other sites.

NurseJobCorrespondence: Create replies to hirers that highlight your strengths.

To request an invitation to participate in the NurseMagicTM Beta, nurses can visit this site: https://www.nursemagic.ai/

Madison Bush, Corporate Operations Manager of Amesite, said, “Nurses are in incredible demand, and are changing jobs to gain better compensation and working conditions. We are offering these tools to help them do this, using AI to help them create tailored, professional resources that enhance their job applications. With NurseMagic™, we're supporting nurses in securing positions that align with their skills, experience, and career aspirations.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, said, “Our team’s experience in both the business and education sectors provided invaluable insights that powered the launch of NurseMagic™, and is enabling us to continuously expand its capabilities. We want to make sure that every sector can take advantage of AI tools to learn, excel in their work, and secure positions that honor their skills. We are excited to drive revenue with useful and impactful tools for professionals.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagicTM, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

