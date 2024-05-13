Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $0.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the blockchain in digital rights management market size is predicted to reach $0.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.3%.

The growth in the blockchain in digital rights management market is due to the rising popularity of online gaming. North America region is expected to hold the largest blockchain in digital rights management market share. Major players in the blockchain in digital rights management market include Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated.

Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Segments

• By Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain

• By Application: Content Protection and Security, Royalty Tracking and Payments

• By End User: Content Creators and Artists, Media and Entertainment Companies

• By Geography: The global blockchain in digital rights management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blockchain in digital rights management refers to utilizing blockchain technology to manage and protect digital content by controlling access to copyrighted material, ensuring the rights of copyright holders, and preventing unauthorized distribution and modification. The implementation of blockchain in DRM aims to build a decentralized, transparent, and tamper-proof system for tracking the ownership, distribution, and usage of digital assets.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Characteristics

3. Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

