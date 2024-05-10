Emergent BioSolutions to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, May 23, 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 9:00 am eastern time.



HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING

As described in the annual proxy statement, stockholders of record are eligible to participate in and ask questions during the Virtual Annual Meeting.

Visit this webpage and enter the 16-digit Control Number provided on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice received from the Company to log into the webcast. Only one stockholder per 16-digit Control Number can access the Virtual Annual Meeting.

Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares.

Those without a Control Number may attend as guests in listen-only mode and will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the Virtual Annual Meeting.

ALL PARTICIPANTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO LOG IN AND ACCESS THE WEBCAST 15 MINUTES BEFORE THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS.

Further instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the Virtual Annual Meeting, including how to demonstrate your ownership of the Company’s common stock as of the record date, are available here.

A replay of the audio webcast will be made available on the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com