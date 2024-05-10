Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

OTTAWA, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted.



“I am pleased with our financial and operating performance for the first quarter,” commented Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “We remain on track to meet our 2024 guidance and, as a result of our continued disciplined execution, delivered industry-leading Adjusted EBITDA margins1, high capacity utilization, a substantial contractual backlog2 of $1.2 billion, and a cash balance of $1.8 billion.”

Goldberg added: “Our focus this year remains twofold. First, in our geostationary activities, maximize our Adjusted EBITDA1 and cash flow by seeking to mitigate anticipated revenue declines and rigorously manage our legacy cost structure. Second, accelerate implementation and commercialization of Telesat Lightspeed now that we have agreed to terms with the Government of Canada on funding for the program. We believe Telesat Lightspeed, our state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) global broadband constellation, will revolutionize broadband connectivity for enterprise and government users and represents a highly compelling growth and value creation opportunity for Telesat and its stakeholders.”

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $152 million, a decrease of 17% ($31 million) compared to the same period in 2023. The change in foreign exchange rates had a minimal impact. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction of services and lower rate on the renewal of a long-term agreement with a North American direct-to-home customer as well as lower revenue from certain mobility and Latin American customers and lower equipment sales to Canadian Government customers.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $47 million, a decrease of 12% ($6 million) from 2023. The change in foreign exchange rates had a minimal impact. The decrease was primarily due to lower non-cash share-based compensation and higher capitalized engineering expense relative to the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $111 million, a decrease of 20% ($28 million). The change in foreign exchange rates had a minimal impact. The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 72.8%, compared to 75.7% in the same period in 2023.

Telesat net loss for the quarter was $52 million compared to net income of $28 million for the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily due to a negative variation in the gain (loss) on foreign exchange.

Business Highlights

Government of Canada Funding for Telesat Lightspeed: On March 28, 2024, Telesat and Government of Canada agreed to terms on a $2.14 billion loan for Telesat Lightspeed. Government of Canada to receive warrants for 10% of the common shares of Telesat LEO Inc. based upon an equity valuation of US$3 billion. The Government of Canada investment is subject to certain conditions, including the entry of definitive documentation with the Government of Canada and Telesat’s other financing sources.



At March 31, 2024: Telesat had contracted backlog 2 for future services of approximately $1.2 billion (excluding approximately $740 million in revenue commitments associated with Telesat Lightspeed). Fleet utilization was 77%.



Debt Repurchase: Subsequent to quarter end and up to May 8, 2024, Telesat repurchased debt with a cumulative principal amount of US$219.5 million in exchange for an aggregate cost including accrued interest of US$98.9 million. Combined with the debt repurchases completed in 2022 and 2023, Telesat has repurchased a cumulative principal amount of US$806.5 million for an aggregate cost including accrued interest of US$438.3 million.





2024 Financial Outlook

(assumes a foreign exchange rate of US$1=C$1.35)

For 2024, Telesat continues to expect full year:

revenues to be between $545 million and $565 million;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 to be between $340 million and $360 million, which reflects Telesat Lightspeed operating expenses of between $80 million and $90 million; and

to be between $340 million and $360 million, which reflects Telesat Lightspeed operating expenses of between $80 million and $90 million; and cash flows used in investing activities to be in the range of $1,000 million to $1,400 million, which is nearly all related to expected Telesat Lightspeed capital expenditures.



Telesat’s quarterly report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s LEO satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on @Telesat on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

Telesat Corporation

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) For the three months ended March 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 152,175 $ 183,422 Operating expenses (47,112 ) (53,472 ) Depreciation (36,395 ) (46,377 ) Amortization (2,823 ) (3,360 ) Other operating gains (losses), net 15 23 Operating income 65,860 80,236 Interest expense (64,430 ) (68,873 ) Interest and other income 21,128 15,467 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange (68,413 ) 10,136 Income (loss) before income taxes (45,855 ) 36,966 Tax (expense) recovery (6,482 ) (8,549 ) Net income (loss) $ (52,337 ) $ 28,417 Net income (loss) attributable to: Telesat Corporation shareholders $ (14,762 ) $ 8,009 Non-controlling interest (37,575 ) 20,408 $ (52,337 ) $ 28,417 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Telesat Corporation shareholders Basic $ (1.08 ) $ 0.61 Diluted $ (1.08 ) $ 0.60 Total Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 13,706,546 13,022,905 Diluted 13,706,546 14,638,067





Telesat Corporation

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,756,299 $ 1,669,089 Trade and other receivables 65,254 78,289 Other current financial assets 667 631 Current income tax recoverable 20,349 16,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,563 52,169 Total current assets 1,898,132 1,816,688 Satellites, property and other equipment 1,271,646 1,260,298 Deferred tax assets 2,824 2,954 Other long-term financial assets 6,683 6,633 Long-term income tax recoverable 7,497 7,497 Other long-term assets 40,890 40,926 Intangible assets 692,299 692,756 Goodwill 2,489,883 2,446,603 Total assets $ 6,409,854 $ 6,274,355 Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 51,590 $ 43,626 Other current financial liabilities 49,892 29,061 Income taxes payable 2,762 1,921 Other current liabilities 58,178 63,119 Total current liabilities 162,422 137,727 Long-term indebtedness 3,269,014 3,197,019 Deferred tax liabilities 233,329 235,247 Other long-term financial liabilities 14,585 14,938 Other long-term liabilities 284,825 290,441 Total liabilities 3,964,175 3,875,372 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 53,238 51,252 Accumulated earnings 523,239 534,058 Reserves 103,800 76,608 Total Telesat Corporation shareholders’ equity 680,277 661,918 Non-controlling interest 1,765,402 1,737,065 Total shareholders’ equity 2,445,679 2,398,983 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,409,854 $ 6,274,355





Telesat Corporation

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31



(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (52,337 ) $ 28,417 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation 36,395 46,377 Amortization 2,823 3,360 Tax expense (recovery) 6,482 8,549 Interest expense 64,430 68,873 Interest income (21,296 ) (15,518 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange 68,413 (10,136 ) Share-based compensation 5,434 8,958 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (15 ) (23 ) Deferred revenue amortization (13,659 ) (15,474 ) Pension expense 1,409 1,419 Other 197 571 Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received (11,496 ) (17,510 ) Interest paid, net of interest received (18,147 ) (24,153 ) Operating assets and liabilities 6,953 (21,061 ) Net cash from operating activities 75,586 62,649 Cash flows (used in) generated from investing activities Cash payments related to satellite programs (757 ) (12,523 ) Cash payments related to property and other equipment (19,278 ) (12,436 ) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (20,035 ) (24,959 ) Cash flows (used in) generated from financing activities Payments of principal on lease liabilities (647 ) (523 ) Satellite performance incentive payments (711 ) (1,529 ) Tax withholdings on settlement of restricted share units (2,116 ) — Government grant received 1,194 — Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (2,280 ) (2,052 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 33,939 (3,853 ) Changes in cash and cash equivalents 87,210 31,785 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,669,089 1,677,792 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,756,299 $ 1,709,577



Telesat’s Adjusted EBITDA margin(1):

The following table provides a quantitative reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which are non-IFRS measures.

Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (52,337 ) $ 28,417 Tax expense (recovery) 6,482 8,549 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange 68,413 (10,136 ) Interest and other income (21,128 ) (15,467 ) Interest expense 64,430 68,873 Depreciation 36,395 46,377 Amortization 2,823 3,360 Other operating (gains) losses, net (15 ) (23 ) Non-recurring compensation expenses(3) 244 — Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation 5,434 8,958 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110,741 $ 138,908 Revenue $ 152,175 $ 183,422 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 72.8 % 75.7 %



End Notes

1 Non-IFRS Measures – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA is defined as “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” Adjusted EBITDA is used to measure Telesat’s financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income (less certain operating expenses such as share-based compensation expenses and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used to measure Telesat’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA allows investors and Telesat to compare Telesat’s operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets’ lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists investors and Telesat to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.

Telesat believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and is useful to investors and us in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be used in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and are not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of our liquidity or as a substitute for net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

2 Remaining performance obligations, which Telesat refers to as contracted revenue backlog (‘backlog’), represents Telesat’s expected future revenue from existing service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that Telesat will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. The calculation of the backlog reflects the revenue recognition policies adopted under IFRS 15. The majority of Telesat’s contracted revenue backlog is generated from contractual agreements for satellite capacity.

3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees.