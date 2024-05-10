Chart Industries to Participate in Investor Events

ATLANTA, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, announces the participation of its executives in several upcoming conferences.

Citi’s 2024 Energy and Climate Technology Conference on May 14

TD Cowen’s 2 nd Annual Sustainability Week on May 22 A live webcast presentation at 10:50 am Eastern Time will be available on the company’s website Chart Industries, Inc. | Events and Presentations

Annual Sustainability Week on May 22 Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 29

About Chart Industries



Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Investor Contact:

John Walsh

VP, Investor Relations

770-721-8899

john.walsh@chartindustries.com