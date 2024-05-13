Automotive Plastics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The automotive plastics market size is predicted to reach $62.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive plastics market size is predicted to reach $62.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the automotive plastics market is due to the increase in demand for lightweight and electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive plastics market share. Major players in the automotive plastics market include Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Borealis AG, DSM,.

Automotive Plastics Market Segments
• By Product Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polycarbonate (PC), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Other Product Types
• By Application: Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet, Electrical Components, Power Train, Chassis
• By Vehicle Type: Conventional/Traditional Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
• By Geography: The global automotive plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5627&type=smp

Automotive plastics refers to a polymer used in automotive vehicles to design and produce parts that provide mechanical strength, withstand shear stress, wear metal stress, offer aesthetic appearance, and are utilized in making the automotive body. These plastic components mainly replace the various metal parts in automobiles as they provide similar properties such as stiffness, flame retardancy, and others.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-plastics-global-market-report

1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Plastics Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Plastics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Plastics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Plastics Market Size And Growth
27. Automotive Plastics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Plastics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

