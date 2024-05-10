Submit Release
Bilibili Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, May 23, 2024

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 23, 2024

SHANGHAI, China, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 23, 2024, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 23, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 23, 2024). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:    Bilibili Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdb280fdab7884a4497749497e7afe731
   

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: ir@bilibili.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

 


