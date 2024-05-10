Submit Release
Media advisory: NS Police Officers will Receive Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Award on May 13

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event and Photo Opportunity Advisory -- Several Nova Scotia police officers will be recognized for their extraordinary work to take impaired drivers off provincial roads and highways at the Second Annual Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Award presentation on May 13.

Media are invited to attend the awards ceremony:
   
Date: Monday, May 13, 2024 at 11 a.m.
Location: Rotunda at RCMP H Division Headquarters, 80 Garland Ave., Dartmouth, NS
Speakers: Minister of Justice and Attorney General, The Honourable Barbara Adams
  RCMP Asst. Commissioner Dennis Daley
  Chief Mark Kane, NS Chiefs of Police Association
  MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt
   

The Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Award is a collaborative effort by MADD Canada, the Nova Scotia Police Chief’s Association, the Nova Scotia RCMP and the Nova Scotia Department of Justice to honour Cst. Stevenson and to recognize the efforts of police officers to reduce impaired driving.

Cst. Stevenson held many different roles throughout her 23 years as an active RCMP member, including as a dedicated Drug Recognition Expert. She was especially proud of her expertise in that area and deeply committed to helping make Nova Scotia’s roadways safer. Cst. Stevenson was one of the 22 people killed by a gunman in April 2020 in Nova Scotia. She was posthumously awarded MADD Canada’s Terry Ryan Memorial Award for Excellence in Police Service in honour of her work to prevent impaired driving.

To attend, please RSVP to:
Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 1-866-798-6233 or ssteeves@madd.ca

 


