AirSculpt Technologies Reports for First Quarter Earnings

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) (“AirSculpt” or the “Company”), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter

Cases increased 2.9% over the prior year period to 3,746

Revenue increased 3.9% over the prior year to $47.6 million

Net income of $6.0 million for the quarter compared to $(0.0) million in the prior year period

Diluted income per share for the quarter of $0.10

Six planned openings in 2024

“We grew revenues about 4% in the quarter driven by the de novo locations we opened in the prior year. These centers continue to outpace our internal projections and give us even greater confidence in our 2024 openings,” said Todd Magazine, Chief Executive Officer of AirSculpt. “Consistent with other companies in aesthetics and high-end retail, we experienced softness due to macro-economic headwinds; which affected our same store performance. Despite this, we continued to invest in customer acquisition and awareness-building initiatives, which drove most of our decline in adjusted EBITDA over the comparable period. As a result of these investments, we are already seeing signs of improved lead traffic and look forward to stronger performance as the year progresses.”

First Quarter 2024 Results

Case volume was 3,746 for the first quarter of 2024, representing growth of 2.9% over the prior year period case volume of 3,640. Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 3.9% to $47.6 million from $45.8 million in the prior year period. Net income for the quarter was $6.0 million compared to a net loss of $0.0 million in the prior year period. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $7.3 million compared to $9.5 million for the prior year period. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, pre-opening de novo and relocation costs were $0.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

2024 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its full year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:

Revenues of approximately $220 million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50 million

Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow from operations conversion ratio of approximately 65% (1)

Six new centers to open in the second half of 2024

For additional information on forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

(1) Calculated as cash flow from operating activities divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $11.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.0 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. The Company generated $3.4 million in operating cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $6.2 million for the same period of 2023.

Conference Call Information

AirSculpt will hold a conference call today, May 10, 2024 at 8:30 am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) using the conference ID 13745132 or by visiting the link below to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event.

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9MTM3MjUxMTYmaD10cnVlJmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmQj02

The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.

To learn more about AirSculpt Technologies, please visit the Company's website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com. AirSculpt Technologies uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding AirSculpt Technologies is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies, and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You are cautioned that there are important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the projected results, level of activity, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements, including those factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Our future results could be affected by a variety of other factors, including, but not limited to, failure to open and operate new centers in a timely and cost-effective manner; inability to open new centers due to rising interest rates and increased operating expenses due to rising inflation; increased competition in the weight loss and obesity solutions market, including as a result of the recent regulatory approval, increased market acceptance, availability and customer awareness of weight-loss drugs; shortages or quality control issues with third-party manufacturers or suppliers; competition for surgeons; litigation or medical malpractice claims; inability to protect the confidentiality of our proprietary information; changes in the laws governing the corporate practice of medicine or fee-splitting; changes in the regulatory, macroeconomic conditions, including inflation and the threat of recession, economic and other conditions of the states and jurisdictions where our facilities are located; and business disruption or other losses from war, pandemic, terrorist acts or political unrest.

The risk factors discussed in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

There also may be other risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown to us or that we are unable to predict at this time.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date they were made, which are inherently subject to change, and we are under no duty and we assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated after the date of this press release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), however, the Company believes the evaluation of ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Although the Company provides guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, it is not able to provide guidance for net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of the composition of net income, including equity-based compensation, are not predictable, making it impractical for us to provide guidance on net income or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information regarding net income, which could be material to future results.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that management believes may enhance the evaluation of the Company's ongoing operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s computation of these non-GAAP financial measures may vary from similar measures used by other companies. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to revenue, net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other measures of operating performance, liquidity or indebtedness derived in accordance with GAAP.



AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 47,620 $ 45,813 Operating expenses: Cost of service 18,042 18,017 Selling, general and administrative (1) 15,756 23,882 Depreciation and amortization 2,805 2,336 Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets 5 (184 ) Total operating expenses 36,608 44,051 Income from operations 11,012 1,762 Interest expense, net 1,532 1,735 Pre-tax net income 9,480 27 Income tax expense 3,451 41 Net income/(loss) $ 6,029 $ (14 ) Income/(loss) per share of common stock Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 57,422,058 56,443,370 Diluted 58,415,163 56,443,370

(1) As of the three months ended March 31, 2024, this amount contains a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended March 31, 2024.





AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per case amounts)



March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,969 $ 10,262 Total current assets 14,994 15,961 Total assets $ 202,714 $ 204,019 Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,656 $ 2,125 Deferred revenue and patient deposits 2,038 1,463 Total current liabilities 21,765 20,315 Long-term debt, net 68,522 69,503 Total liabilities $ 119,211 $ 120,027 Total stockholders’ equity $ 83,503 $ 83,992





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 3,365 $ 6,219 Investing activities (1,562 ) (3,815 ) Financing activities (1,096 ) (737 )





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Other Data: Number of facilities 27 23 Number of total procedure rooms 57 49 Cases 3,746 3,640 Revenue per case $ 12,712 $ 12,586 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (3) $ 7,337 $ 9,456 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 15.4 % 20.6 %

(1) A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure appears below.

(2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.(1) A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure appears below.

(3) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, pre-opening de novo and relocation costs were $0.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively.







Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Same-center Information (1): Cases 3,268 3,640 Case growth (10.2 )% N/A Revenue per case $ 12,637 $ 12,586 Revenue per case growth 0.4 % N/A Number of facilities 23 23 Number of total procedure rooms 49 49

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that were owned and operated during the three month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. At facilities that were not owned or operated for the entirety of the prior year period, the current year period has been pro-rated to reflect only growth experienced during the portion of the three months ended March 31, 2024 in which such facilities were owned and operated during the three months ended March 31, 2023. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms based on if a facility was owned or operated as of March 31, 2023.







AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands)

We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP, however, management believes the evaluation of our ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures.



We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax expense, restructuring and related severance costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, and equity-based compensation.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income/(loss) excluding restructuring and related severance costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, equity-based compensation and the tax effect of these adjustments.

We include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income each to be an important measure because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool including: (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not include results from equity-based compensation and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments. Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include results from equity-based compensation.

We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define Adjusted Net Income per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares. We included Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income per Share because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income per Share to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income/(loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 6,029 $ (14 ) Plus Equity-based compensation (1) (6,781 ) 4,388 Restructuring and related severance costs 296 1,154 Depreciation and amortization 2,805 2,336 Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets 5 (184 ) Interest expense, net 1,532 1,735 Income tax expense 3,451 41 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,337 $ 9,456 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.4 % 20.6 %

(1) As of the three months ended March 31, 2024, this amount contains a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended March 31, 2024.







For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, pre-opening de novo and relocation costs were $0.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively.



The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share to net income/(loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 6,029 $ (14 ) Plus Equity-based compensation (1) (6,781 ) 4,388 Restructuring and related severance costs 296 1,154 Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets 5 (184 ) Tax effect of adjustments 2,331 (459 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,880 $ 4,885 Adjusted net income per share of common stock (1) Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 57,422,058 56,443,370 Diluted 58,415,163 57,309,392

(1) As of the three months ended March 31, 2024, this amount contains a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended March 31, 2024.

(2) Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share is computed by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding adjusted for the dilutive effect of all potential shares of common stock.







Investor Contact

Steven Halper

LifeSci Advisors

investors@elitebodysculpture.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Evans Greene

Chief Marketing Officer

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.

sevansgreene@elitebodysculpture.com