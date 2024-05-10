IOTSWC unveils the latest disruptive technologies for industrial transformation

BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 300 companies and 250 experts from around the world will gather at IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC) 2024 to discuss the latest developments and innovations for the transformation and modernization of the industrial sector. The event, held on May 21-23 at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via venue, will feature four areas – Congress, Exhibition Area, Activities, and Security and Cybersecurity – and have a focus on semiconductor opportunities.



Organized by Fira de Barcelona, IOTSWC’s congress program, curated by the International Society of Automation (ISA), features 125 presentations aimed at tackling four major challenges – Tech-Enabled Transformation, Climate Change and Sustainability, Regulations and Standards, and Security and Cybersecurity - using technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins, Edge Computing, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 5G connectivity, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics and Robotics.

Among the speakers are Elisa Rönkä, Global Head of Digital Buildings SaaS Sales at Siemens; Lucy Han, Executive Vice President of Building and Home Automation Solutions at ABB; Megan Samford, Director of Product Security at Schneider Electric; Madhu Pai, CTO of Manufacturing for Global Partners at Amazon Web Services; Soloman Almadi, Senior Engineering Consultant at Saudi Aramco; and Didem Ün Ates; Operational Advisor in Artificial Intelligence at Goldman Sachs.

The Exhibition Area will host 300 companies including AWS, Deutsche Telekom IOT, Digicert, Emnify, Faircom, KNX Association, iot squared, ST Microelectronics, Thales and Txone.

Chips and China

IOTSWC will feature an important presence of semiconductor chip manufacturers such as ST Microelectronics, Lacroix, Tessolve or Würth Elektronik showcasing products and services key for the digitization and modernization of the industrial sector.

The event will also provide a platform to promote investment and cooperation with China, Guest Country at IOTSWC 24, and an official delegation from Wuxi, considered the country's IOT capital, will travel to Barcelona. IOTSWC will also host a Chinese Pavilion with a selection of companies that manufacture high quality products ranging from chips to environmental systems.

Testbeds, startups and cybersecurity

IOTSWC will feature a Testbed Area, showcasing 10 real applications of cutting-edge technologies, and a Startup Pavilion, with 17 new-generation startups ready to revolutionize the industry. IOTSWC will be jointly held with the fifth edition of Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, an event co-organized with the Agència de Ciberseguretat de Catalunya that aims to spread the culture of cybersecurity to all industries.

For media requests please contact:

Salvador Bilurbina

email: sbilurbina@firabarcelona.com

phone: +34628162674