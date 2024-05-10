Animal Vaccines Market to reach USD 15.20 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in demand for pet insurance and rise in prevalence of animal diseases drive the growth of the global animal vaccines market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Animal Vaccines Market by Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines) and Animal Type (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, and Aquaculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global animal vaccines industry generated $9.09 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1988

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Growth in demand for pet insurance, rise in prevalence of animal diseases, surge in expenditure for animal health, and increase in ownership of companion animal drive the growth of the global animal vaccines market. However, highly competitive meat and milk prices and adverse impact of veterinary vaccines on human and animal health hinders the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in vaccine product and rise in demand for hybrid animal create new opportunities in coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The emergence of covid-19 affected the animal vaccine market negatively. The veterinary organizations across the globe have recommended limiting animal patient care to acutely ill animals and emergencies.

The lockdown measures have led to rescheduling of annual checkup exams and elective vaccination procedures. The supply of animal vaccination witnessed disruptions to certain point. However, the manufacturers ensured proper supply of animal vaccinations.

The attenuated vaccines segment to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on product, the attenuated vaccines a segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global animal vaccines market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of advanced technology for specific mutations/deletions in genes of the virus. However, the DNA vaccines segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.10% from 2020 to 2030, owing to increase in prevalence of animal diseases, and its easy manipulation as compared to traditional vaccines.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-vaccines-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on animal type, the livestock animal segment accounted for nearly than two-thirds of the global animal vaccines market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status based on revenue by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of various infectious diseases among livestock animals and surge in awareness related to importance of immunization. However, the companion animal segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.50% from 2020 to 2030. The increase in awareness regarding medical illnesses & ailments of companion animals and growth in animal healthcare expenditure worldwide drive the growth of the segment.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on region, North America held the majority share in 2020, with nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global animal vaccines market, and will maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is due to established veterinary organizational structures and concern amongst people to ensure animal health. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period, owing to increase in need of protection of livestock from mass wipeouts due to epidemics, especially in countries such as India.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1988

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

▪️ Merck & Co., Inc.

▪️ Zoetis Inc.

▪️ Ceva Santé Animale

▪️ Sanofi S.A.

▪️ Romvac

▪️ Vaxxinova

▪️ Biovac

▪️ Merial

▪️ Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

▪️ Anicon Labor GmbH

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗔

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.