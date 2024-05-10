$600,000 to Support Improved Heritage Protections

Release date: 10/05/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is providing up to $600,000 of funding to local councils who are leading the way to better protect the state’s heritage and streetscapes.

In recognition of their proactive work, Heritage Code Amendment grants of up to $75,000 are being offered to eight councils across the state to improve planning rules that strengthen protections for local heritage places, Historic Areas and Character Areas.

The City of Adelaide, Alexandrina Council, Barunga West Council, City of Prospect and City of Norwood, Payneham & St Peters, have received funding offers to match council costs for the Code Amendment process.

The work underway by these councils would introduce or strengthen protections for approximately 93 local heritage places, 458 representative buildings and 15 historic areas.

Three additional councils are also progressing improved heritage planning rules and, subject to Code Amendment initiation, would introduce protections for about 120 properties and a historic area across the City of Onkaparinga, District Council of Yankalilla and Adelaide Plains Council.

These eight councils are the first to act on the State Planning Commission’s three-prong approach to boost character and heritage protections, through elevating Character Areas to Historic Areas, updating Character Area Statements and tougher demolition controls in Character Areas.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

As a Government we have a focus to protect local heritage to ensure we retain our state’s history for the enjoyment of future generations.

These councils are amongst the first movers in acting on the government’s three-pronged approach to heritage and character.

To reward these councils for being proactive in this important space, the South Australian Government is committed to offering funding to help deliver these stronger heritage protections.

Funding offers have already been made to five councils, and the remaining three councils will be given this opportunity once the Code Amendments have been initiated.

Attributable to Dean Johnson, Local Government Association President

The conservation of heritage and historic character through the planning system remains a concern for councils and communities across South Australia.

During the review of the planning system, we expressed the need for a statewide approach to identifying heritage of local and state significance, involving councils, communities and interested stakeholders, with appropriate state government funding.

Local government is at the frontline of heritage protection and it’s pleasing to see the efforts of this first group of councils supported by the state government through this code amendment.

It’s a positive step toward ensuring our state’s character is preserved, not neglected, as we continue to grow