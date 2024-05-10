Tattoo Removal Market to Reach $ 0.7 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 19.3% CAGR: AMR

Tattoo Removal Market 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global tattoo removal market garnered $478 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $795 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

Increase in tattoo regrets and changes in lifestyles and trends augment the growth of the global tattoo removal market. On the other hand, high cost of installations of tattoo removal restrains the market growth. Nevertheless, technological advancements in tattoo removal methods is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The COVID-19 outbreak has massively impacted the tattoo removal clinics. The tattoo studios, medical spas, and parlors, were ordered to shut down.

The demand for tattoo removal, on the other hand, has been decreased during covid-19.

The laser procedure segment would rule the roost throughout the forecast period-

Based on procedure, the laser procedure segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global tattoo removal market share, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 20.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to the shift in preference of individuals toward laser removal of tattoos over surgical methods, as it is highly invasive and causes pain throughout the treatment. In addition, laser tattoo removal procedure completely eliminates tattoos, without leaving scars, which further fuels the growth of the segment.

Based on end user, the clinics segment held the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global tattoo removal market, and is estimated to continue its lead during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.9% from 2020 to 2027. Large number of tattoo removal procedures performed in clinics and rise in demand for tattoo removal devices in aesthetics or dermatology clinics augment the growth of the segment.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019, holding nearly four-fifths of the global tattoo removal market, and will maintain its dominant position by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Rise in number of tattoo removal procedures, surge in adoption of Q-Switched Laser System, availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, and rise in number of R&D activities to develop novel laser systems drives the growth of the market in this province. Moreover, the North America region is expected to manifest the second largest CAGR of 19.7% by 2027.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

Agic Capital (Fotona D.O.O.)

Bison Medical

Candela Corporation

Cryomed Aesthetics

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers)

Lumenis Ltd.

Lutronic Corporation

The Global Beauty Group.

