C2C E-commerce Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The C2C e-commerce market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5983.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “C2C E-commerce Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the c2c e-commerce market size is predicted to reach $5983.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%.

The growth in the c2c e-commerce market is due to the increasing adoption of online payment methods. North America region is expected to hold the largest c2c e-commerce market share. Major players in the c2c e-commerce market include Amazon.com Inc., JD.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, PayPal Holdings Inc., Taobao, eBay Inc., Airbnb Inc., Flipkart Internet Private Limited.

C2C E-commerce Market Segments
• By Type: B2C Retailers, Classifieds
• By Platform: Web-based, Mobile Application
• By Application: Automotive, Beauty And Personal Care, Books And Stationery, Consumer Electronics, Clothing And Footwear, Home Décor And Electronics, Sports And Leisure, Travel And Tourism, Media And Entertainment, Information Technology (Software)
• By Geography: The global c2c e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

C2C e-commerce, or consumer-to-consumer e-commerce, refers to the purchase and sale of products or services by individual customers using online platforms or marketplaces. It enables peer-to-peer transactions by allowing people to participate as both buyers and sellers. C2C e-commerce aims to build a virtual marketplace where people may connect, trade, and exchange goods or services without the need for middleman businesses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. C2C E-commerce Market Characteristics
3. C2C E-commerce Market Trends And Strategies
4. C2C E-commerce Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. C2C E-commerce Market Size And Growth
……
27. C2C E-commerce Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. C2C E-commerce Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Accounting and Budgeting Software Market

