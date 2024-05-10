Flexible Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2027

Flexible Thin Film and Printed Battery Market

Flexible Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Expected to Reach $11,033.3 Million By 2027

The technological developments in wearable technology, medical & cosmetic, packaging, and consumer electronics drives the growth of Flexible Thin Film and Printed Battery Market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flexible thin film and printed battery market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in investment by the market players in advanced technologies. Furthermore, the increase in disposable income of the population within the region fuels the demand for consumer electronics, which is projected to contribute to the growth of flexible thin film and printed battery technology in Asia-Pacific. The flexible thin film and printed battery market size was valued at $1,217 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $11,033.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2020 to 2027. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global flexible thin film and printed battery market, followed by North America and Europe.

Flexible electronics is a potential method of creating intelligent, scalable products, with several new applications such as wearable electronics. The flexibility in the substrate, the faster manufacturing process of printable circuits, and the reduced risk of disposal after use are some of the drivers of printed flexible electronics in the current scenario. Printed batteries are one of the most promising applications of flexible electronics, having huge traction in the current scenario. The growing usage of smart objects such as RFIDs, stand-alone sensors, and others that require portable, non-bulky, and flexible power sources has been boosting the demand for flexible batteries.

The increase in IoT devices is majorly driving the growth of the flexible thin film and printed battery industry. Moreover, the rise in demand for smart electronic products and the increase in concern of the government on flexible electronics is expected to boost the flexible thin film and printed battery market growth. Furthermore, a surge in printed electronics and increased production and demand for rechargeable batteries are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, lower energy density and cost constraints are expected to hinder the flexible thin film and printed battery market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Flexible Thin Film and Printed Battery industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

PANASONIC CORPORATIONPROLOGIUM

CYMBET CORPORATION

BRIGHTVOLT, INC.

JIANGSU ENFUCELL FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

STMicroelectronics

SAMSUNG SDI

IMPRINT ENERGY INC.

EXCELLATRON SOLID STATE, LLC

BLUE SPARK TECHNOLOGIES

Currently, flexible batteries are majorly employed in applications wherein the power is utilized for single use and does not need to be recharged. Personal care, cosmetic patches, sports equipment, and pharmaceutical & medical devices are major beneficiaries of the non-rechargeable, flexible batteries market. The market for rechargeable flexible batteries is expected to grow with the development of technology, which can harness the capacity of the battery.

By region, the flexible thin film and printed battery market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for a major share of the global flexible thin film and printed battery market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to a significant number of market players and growth in demand for smart consumer electronics. North America region holds the second largest share in the global flexible thin film and printed battery market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for wearable devices.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- By changeability, the non-rechargeable segment accounted for the maximum revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period.

- By application, the consumer electronics segment accounted for approximately 25.0% of the flexible thin film and printed battery market share in 2019.

- The wearable technology segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific flexible thin film and printed battery market, accounting for more than 30.0% share in 2019.

