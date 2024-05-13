Compression Bandages Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Compression Bandages Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The compression bandages market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.54 billion in 2023 to $1.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Compression Bandages Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the compression bandages market size is predicted to reach $2.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the compression bandages market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds. North America region is expected to hold the largest compression bandages market share. Major players in the compression bandages market include Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Medtronic Plc, Essity AB, Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Compression Bandages Market Segments

• By Product: Short Stretch Bandages, Long Stretch Bandages, Multilayer Compression Bandages

• By Material: Polyester, Latex, Cotton, Other Materials

• By Application: Wound Management, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Care Centers And Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Care, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global compression bandages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Compression bandages are elastic wraps or garments applied to a specific body part to exert controlled pressure and provide support. They are commonly used in medical settings to improve circulation, reduce swelling, and support injured or weakened tissues.

