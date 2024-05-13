Synthetic Food Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Synthetic Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $22.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. ” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the synthetic food market size is predicted to reach $22.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the synthetic food market is due to the growing demand for alternative protein sources. North America region is expected to hold the largest synthetic food market share. Major players in the synthetic food market include BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Royal DSM N.V, FMC Corporation, Symrise AG, Döhler Group SE., Chr. Hansen A/S.

Synthetic Food Market Segments

• By Product: Synthetic Color, Enzymes, Hydrocolloids, Antioxidants, Flavor And Fragrances, Fats And Oils

• By Distribution: Supermarkets, Conventional Stores, Online

• By Application: Beverages, Dairy And Frozen Products, Bakery And Confectionery, Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Processed Food, Convenience Food And Beverages, Sauces And Dressings

• By Geography: The global synthetic food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic food refers to food items or products artificially generated in controlled laboratory settings. They are used instead of naturally farmed foods to lessen their environmental impact.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Synthetic Food Market Characteristics

3. Synthetic Food Market Trends And Strategies

4. Synthetic Food Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Synthetic Food Market Size And Growth

……

27. Synthetic Food Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Synthetic Food Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

