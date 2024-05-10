Edible Flakes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Edible Flakes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The edible flakes market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the edible flakes market size is predicted to reach $31.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the edible flakes market is due to the growing number of vegan consumers. North America region is expected to hold the largest edible flakes market share. Major players in the edible flakes market include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., General Mills Inc., The Kellogg Company, Dr. August Oetker AG, Post Holding Company, Quakers Oat Company.

Edible Flakes Market Segments

• By Product: Wheat Flakes, Rice Flakes, Flakey Oats, Corn Flakes, Other Products

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Online Retailers, Specialty Stores

• By Geography: The global edible flakes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Edible flakes refer to cereal flakes made from grains like rice, corn, oats, and wheat, which are used as breakfast cereal or in snack preparations. They are often served with milk, yogurt, or fruit, providing a quick and nutritious morning meal.

