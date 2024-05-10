Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cargo Transportation Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cargo transportation insurance market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $65.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Cargo Transportation Insurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cargo transportation insurance market size is predicted to reach $65.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.

The growth in the cargo transportation insurance market is due to the rising marine transportation. North America region is expected to hold the largest cargo transportation insurance market share. Major players in the cargo transportation insurance market include Axa SA, Generali, Lloyd's of London, American International Group Inc., The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd., Tokio Marine, Chubb Corp.

Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Segments

• By Type: Land Cargo Insurance, Air Cargo Insurance, Marine Cargo Insurance, Parcel Transportation Insurance

• By Forms Of Transport: Sea Transport, Domestic Rail Transport, International Rail Transport, Domestic Road Transport, International Road Transport, Air Transport

• By Policy Type: Open Cover Cargo Policy, Specific Cargo Policy, Contingency Insurance Policy

• By Application: Logistics industry, Transportation industry, Insurance industry, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global cargo transportation insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cargo transportation insurance primarily covers reimbursement for losses and related expenditures incurred by insured products caused by environmental disasters and accidents while transported in transit. It safeguards goods against physical damage, theft, and regular wear and tear.

