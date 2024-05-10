Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fintech as a service (faas) market size is predicted to reach $745.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.
The growth in the fintech as a service (faas) market is due to the increase in the shift towards digital banking and payments. North America region is expected to hold the largest fintech as a service (faas) market share. Major players in the fintech as a service (faas) market include Stripe Inc., Rapyd Financial Network Ltd., Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Fiserv Inc., Block Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market Segments
• By Type: Banking, Payment, Insurance, Investment, Lending, Other Types
• By Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Application Programming Interfaces (API), Other Technologies
• By Application: Fraud Monitoring, KYC Verification, Compliance And Regulatory Support, Other Applications
• By End-User: Banks, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global fintech as a service (faas) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Fintech as a Service (FaaS) refers to a business model that allows organizations to outsource financial technology (fintech) services to a third party. This strategy enables businesses to use fintech services flexibly and cost-effectively, improving their financial operations.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market Characteristics
3. Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market Size And Growth
……
27. Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
