Calian® Completes Acquisition of Mabway, Expanding Military Training and Simulation Solutions Globally

OTTAWA, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, has agreed to acquire U.K.-based Mabway for up to CAD$41M (GBP£24M). This includes CAD$32.4M (GBP£19M) on closing.



Mabway is a leader in the management of large-scale defence role-playing environments that simulate real-world operational environments and provides technical engineering education for naval and maritime communities. The company has been a prime supplier to the British Army since 2012. Mabway has several offices across the U.K., a workforce of more than 1,000 ex-military and civilian permanent staff and contractors, and services reaching into Europe and the Middle East.

“We’re delighted to be acquiring a company that has such a strong offering that both complements and expands our current solutions in the military training and simulation sector. This acquisition presents a great opportunity to leverage the capabilities of both companies to provide a more comprehensive range of solutions to military and defence customers globally. And with the U.K. looking to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030, Calian will be well positioned as a strategic partner supporting their operational readiness,”

says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.

The acquisition expands Calian’s existing presence in the U.K. and Europe, bolstering the company’s military training and simulation solutions portfolio in the region and presenting more opportunities for further global and customer diversification.

“This acquisition strategically aligns with our vision for Calian Learning, propelling us toward our goal of becoming a premier global training and delivery partner for customers when they cannot fail,” says Don Whitty, President of Learning. “Mabway’s strong position in the U.K. defence sector provides opportunities for us to introduce our immersive learning solutions to complement the solutions Mabway is delivering—and bring their capabilities into our solutions to support our growth objectives,” he says.

“The Mabway team is excited to be joining Calian,” says Mabway co-owner, Mark O’Reilly. “We take our corporate culture seriously and share Calian’s values of integrity, teamwork, innovation, respect and customer commitment. We are known for our unrelenting focus on providing mission-critical solutions for our customers and will be able to deliver even more effectively as part of the Calian team.”

The acquisition is effective immediately.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

