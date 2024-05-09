Leading Transformation: Welcoming Desiree Wineland as Senior Advisor for Strategic Initiatives

Introducing Our Senior Advisor for Strategic Initiatives

We are delighted to welcome Desiree Wineland to our campus as Senior Advisor for Strategic Initiatives (SASI). After 24 years of distinguished military service and 12 years as a results-driven founder and CEO, Wineland has developed a rich background in strategic planning and stakeholder engagement. She brings a wealth of expertise to this role through an extensive portfolio encompassing impactful engagements across sectors including aviation, agriculture, academia, safety, technology, trade, and logistics.

In addition to her remarkable professional background, Wineland's commitment to service extends to fostering growth and prosperity in Nebraska’s communities. Wineland graduated from the Nebraska LEAD program, class 31. She is the President of the Nebraska Diplomats Board of Directors, helping to build Nebraska’s economy. Wineland founded the Special Olympics team in Cambridge, NE, and served on the Board of Directors for the Nebraska Special Olympics. Wineland was also a Nebraska Teammate Mentor.

Charting the Course for Innovation

As SASI, Wineland is spearheading visioning, strategic planning, and implementation efforts for transformative initiatives that engage a broad and varied group of stakeholders. At the forefront of her agenda is the development of innovative programs that not only meet the evolving needs of our community, but also elevate the stature of our institution on a national scale.

A key initiative is the development of a cutting-edge professional flight instruction program. This ambitious endeavor encompasses a holistic approach, integrating academic programming, specialized training, and industry certification. It is intended for learners of all ages ranging from high school seniors exploring career pathways to seasoned professionals seeking to expand their skill sets. By fostering an inclusive ecosystem that nurtures curiosity and growth, UNO is well-positioned to be an innovative force in the field of aviation.

A Collaborative Approach to Visionary Leadership

Wineland will work closely with stakeholders within our university and the broader community, including corporate partners. She aims to articulate a shared vision for a professional flight school that transcends conventional boundaries. Leveraging her intensive global network, which encompasses business leaders, government officials, and media influencers from countries across five continents, Wineland's unique vantage point allows her to engage with diverse stakeholders and execute far-reaching business initiatives with diplomacy and transparency.

“I’m honored to join this distinctive campus community,” Wineland said. “With our diverse perspectives and inventive spirit, we can create opportunities and pave the way for innovative solutions.” Wineland welcomes ideas, suggestions, and collaborations from every corner of the campus community.

In Wineland, we have found an accomplished strategic leader who will guide us toward new horizons of excellence and opportunity. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Desiree Wineland.