Running Shoes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Running Shoes Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The running shoes market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $64.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Running Shoes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the running shoes market size is predicted to reach $64.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the running shoes market is due to the increasing number of sports and recreational activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest running shoes market share. Major players in the running shoes market include Salomon, Nike Inc., Adidas AG, VF Corporation, Puma SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS Corporation.

Running Shoes Market Segments

•By Product type: Stability Shoes, Motion Control Shoes, Cushion Shoes

•By Type: Road, Treadmill, Trail, Mud, Snow

•By Closure: Lace-Up, Single-Pull Lace, Bungee Lace, Other Closures

•By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

•By End User: Men, Women, Kids

•By Geography: The global running shoes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Running shoes refer to a form of footwear that is particularly intended to provide comfort, support, and protection for running activities. They also have elements that assist good alignment and minimize excessive foot movement, such as arch support, pronation control, and heel counters. Running shoes are used for sports activities such as running, jogging, and outdoor adventures.

