Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $20.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gastrointestinal endoscopy market size is predicted to reach $20.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the gastrointestinal endoscopy market is due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest gastrointestinal endoscopy market share. Major players in the gastrointestinal endoscopy market include Merck & Co Inc., Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Atrium Health Co.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Segments

1. By Product: Endoscopes, Camera Heads, Visualization Systems, Biopsy Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, Transmitters And Receivers, Robot-Assisted Endoscopes

2. By Application: OGIB (Obscure GI Tract Bleeding), Crohn’s Disease, Small Intestine Tumor, Other Applications

3. By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers Or Clinics, Other End Users

4. By Geography: The global gastrointestinal endoscopy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gastrointestinal endoscopy is a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that allows physicians to examine the digestive system by inserting a long, flexible, lighted instrument called an endoscope either through the rectum or down through the throat. It is used to examine the inside of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to detect abnormalities and diagnose various conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Characteristics

3. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Size And Growth

……

27. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

