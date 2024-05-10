We spent 10 months preparing Kyiv Airport for Euro-2012 from "scratch", we will rebuild it after the war, - Kostrzhevsky
EINPresswire.com/ -- Master-Avia, LLC accomplished the construction and inauguration of Terminal A at Kyiv International Airport within a mere 10 months, just in time for Euro 2012. With a capacity of 520 passengers per hour, this new terminal was essential to meet the demands of the championship organizers, who required two operational airports in Kyiv City to accommodate teams and spectators attending the event.
Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv International Airport, reported this in an article published by Ukrainska Pravda.
‘Before that, in May 2010, Master-Avia, LLC won a tender for the lease of the Kyiv Airport property complex for 49 years and undertook a comprehensive reconstruction of the entire airport infrastructure, enhancing the capacity of the capital’s air gateway. The company not only settled all debts of the municipal enterprise but also, in record time – just within 10 months – constructed a new Terminal “A” for Euro 2012. Following the championship, we proceeded with the development of the airport,‘ Denys Kostrzhevskyi continued.
Additionally, he outlined plans for substantial future investments in infrastructure, notably including the extension of the runway, the reconstruction of taxiways, and the comprehensive modernisation of navigation and lighting systems.
‘The aim was for the airport to undergo technological modernisation, ensuring increased safety and all-weather capabilities, enabling the landing and departure under any weather conditions,’ Mr. Kostrzhevskyi highlighted.
Nevertheless, the plans were abruptly halted due to military aggression from the Russian Federation. Experts estimate that the war has already inflicted over EUR 500 million in damages to the airport. However, despite these challenges, Master-Avia, LLC remains resolute in its commitment to the future, persisting in its efforts towards the reconstruction of Kyiv Airport.
In conclusion, Denys Kostrzhevskyi underscores that despite the adversities posed by the ongoing war and the ensuing uncertainty, Master-Avia, LLC remains steadfast in its resolve to execute all planned initiatives, persisting in its endeavors towards the reconstruction of Kyiv Airport.
