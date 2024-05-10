Micronized PTFE Market Reaching US$ 1.16 Billion with 6.9% CAGR by 2034

Superior Thickening and Low Friction Coefficient of Micronized PTFE Driving Extensive Use in Grease and Lubricant Manufacturing: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global micronized PTFE market is set to reach US$ 593 million in 2024 and has been projected to further expand at a 6.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Due to its adaptable working characteristics, micronized polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is emerging as a miracle ingredient with a broad range of industrial applications, including paints, coatings, lubricants, and inks.Global infrastructure expansion is projected to fuel paint and coating sales, thus contributing to the expansion of the market for micronized PTFE. Growth of the market is forecasted to be driven by the increasing need for coatings and inks across a wide range of industries.Micronized wax powders and salt are vital components in numerous products, spanning lubricants, coatings, inks, and personal hygiene items. With its outstanding thickening, low friction coefficient, and nonstick, slip performance qualities, the adoption of micronized PTFE is gaining traction not only in inks and coatings but also in greases and lubricants.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10070 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global micronized PTFE market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.16 billion by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is poised to reach a value of US$ 71.9 million in 2024. China accounts for 89.9% market share in East Asia in 2024. Revenue from micronized PTFE in Japan is set to reach US$ 45.3 million in 2024. The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.“Demand for micronized PTFE in anti-corrosion paints and coatings for contemporary vehicles is rising due to the current boom in the automotive industry. In addition, an increase in global infrastructure projects is projected to boost sales of paints and coatings, thereby driving the market for micronized PTFE,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Widespread Use of Micronized PTFE in Electronics ManufacturingMicronized polytetrafluoroethylene, or micronized PTFE, finds widespread application in the electronics industry, including consumer electronics, home appliances, cell phones, and various devices. The significant growth of the electrical and electronics sectors is attributed to two key factors: the increasing production of consumer electronics and the rising demand for smart devices. With its expanding utilization in electronic devices, micronized polytetrafluoroethylene is poised to propel the expansion of the electronics industry.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10070 Global Market Dynamics of Micronized PTFE: Regional Insights and Growth TrendsNorth America and Europe are poised to emerge as pivotal markets for micronized PTFE, driven by escalating demand across diverse end-use sectors. The automotive and aerospace industries are increasingly seeking advanced materials, while the shift towards eco-friendly products further propels market growth in these regions. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to command a substantial market share.In North America, the United States leads with a 72.6% share in the micronized PTFE market. Renowned for its production prowess in paints and coatings, the U.S. is witnessing a surge in micronized PTFE sales. Moreover, robust demand for coatings across sectors like residential and construction is poised to sustain this growth trajectory.In East Asia, China plays a pivotal role in driving significant market expansion. Micronized PTFE finds extensive application in treating plastics and printing inks, enhancing their heat resistance and durability. Leveraging its prominence in automobile and construction material production, China contributes significantly to the East Asia region's market landscape.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the micronized PTFE market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges insights into the market based on source (virgin, recycled), application (inks, coatings, thermoplastics, paints, lubricants & greases, elastomers), and end use (automotive, textiles, food, pharmaceuticals & medicines, electronics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Micronized Wax Market : The global micronized wax market size is projected to reach US$ 1.41 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 953.2 million in 2024. 