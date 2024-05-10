Senate Passes Legislation to Reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) through 2028. The legislation passed by a vote of 88-4.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement after voting in favor of the bill:

“The FAA has to be authorized to operate, and every five years, we have a responsibility to ensure it has the tools to effectively oversee and manage our national aviation system. North Dakota depends on safe and efficient aviation. Our state’s economy relies on airports being open and air traffic controllers to help manage the flights. We are landlocked in the middle of the North American continent, making interstate commerce and travel vital to the success of our state. Airports play a central role in ensuring both goods and people can get around.

“From the University of North Dakota’s partnership with the FAA Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems to the Northern Plains UAS test site, our state’s aviation ecosystem is intertwined with the FAA. This bill also bolsters our aviation workforce by providing new opportunities for flight schools like UND, and strengthening staffing levels at all of our air traffic control towers. I am grateful the Senate passed the bill.”