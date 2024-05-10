Gauteng reopens southbound section of Winnie Mandela drive construction project

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics today, 09 May 2024, conducted an oversight visit to the ongoing reconstruction project of Winnie Mandela Drive (K46) in Diepsloot, located in the Fourways area, north of Johannesburg.

During the oversight visit, the MEC officially reopened the southbound section of the road connecting the N1 and N14 highways, aiming to alleviate congestion in the area. This reopening comes as the comprehensive upgrade of the entire 7-kilometre Winnie Mandela Drive nears completion.

The MEC further highlighted the road's crucial role in linking Gauteng, underscoring its social significance, economic impact, and facilitation of traffic flow from Pretoria to Sandton via Diepsloot.

MEC Diale-Tlabela added, "Upon completion, this artery will enable commuters to travel directly from Fourways to Pretoria via the Winnie Mandela Drive route."

The road that is nearing completion, has already catalysed several planned developments, including mixed-use activities within Steyn City, expected to spur job creation and bolster Gauteng's economy.

Key contributor Steyn City Properties (Pty) Ltd is investing 30%, as per the Implementing Agency Agreement, ensuring active participation of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Contractors, empowering emerging contractors, and promoting job creation.

"This initiative aligns with our vision of bringing essential services closer to residents and demonstrating improved service delivery. The K46 Phase 2 project stands as a testament to our commitment to enhancing the quality of life of the people of Gauteng," the MEC said.

