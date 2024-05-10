Minister Thulas Nxesi briefs media on George building collapse

All government departments and the various spheres of government have decided to be non-political and also not compete in the investigation into the collapse of the multi-storey building under construction in Victoria Street in George on Monday afternoon.

This is what Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said during a media briefing session today in George.

The minister addressed the media following a meeting with Western Cape MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell, other government departments and relevant stakeholders.

"All government departments and the different spheres of government will be allowed to do their own investigations, but we are going to do so cooperatively. We have to support each other. It is not a competition and we cannot play politics with the lives of the workers”

Minister Nxesi called on all parties involved to put their differences aside and just work together.

"We know it's election time and that's why we tend to say anything, but now it's about a disaster that affects our workers in particular".

The Minister said the South African Police Service is currently in control of the site where the incident took place.

"They will do their own work unhindered. Once they are done with their work they will then hand over the site to the Department of Employment and Labour to investigate".

According to Minister Nxesi, the department's investigation will be conducted according to the provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHS), in particular section 31 and 32.



