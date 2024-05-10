Ministers Ronald Lamola and Sihle Zikalala open Polokwane Magistrates’ Court, 10 May

Minister Ronald Lamola and Minister Zikalala to officially open the newly refurbished Polokwane Magistrates’ Court 08 May 2024

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Mr Ronald Lamola and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Mr Sihle Zikalala, will on 10 May 2024, officially open the refurbished Polokwane Magistrates’ Court in Limpopo Province.

The Polokwane Magistrate Court, destroyed by fire on the 19th of October 2012, has risen from the ashes of the old court building like a phoenix, demonstrating the government's commitment to broaden victim-centric access to justice.

The reconstruction of the court commenced on the 16th of October 2019 and was completed on the 7th of March 2023.The newly rebuilt court premises boast state-of-the-art facilities, including 10 courtrooms (5x Regional Court rooms, 4x District Court rooms including the Sexual Offences Court, 1x Equality Court room), and 18 holding cells.

Polokwane Magistrates’ Court services Seshego, Polokwane, Lebowakgomo and Westernburg communities. This event marks a significant milestone in the endeavour to expand access to justice services for all people in South Africa.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 10 May 2024

Time: 08h30

Venue: Polokwane Magistrates’ Court, 19 Bodenstein Street, Polokwane

