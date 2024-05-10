Submit Release
Minister Joe Phaahla visits George disaster victims in hospitals, 10 May

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Friday (10 May) conduct a site-visit to George in the Western Cape to monitor the progress made by collaborative efforts by health and other authorities to provide much needed emergency medical and forensic health services to the victims of the disaster.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts by the national government to support the provincial and local government.

Minister Phaahla will be accompanied by the MEC for Health in the province, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and senior health officials when he visits the disaster site in Victoria Street and the victims in George Hospital and other local health facilities.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date:         Friday, 10 May 2024
Time:         9h00
Venues:     Garden Route Joint Operation Centre and George Provincial Hospital

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
0724323792 
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale
Spokesperson for Health Minister
063 657 8487 
Doctor.Tshwale@health.gov.za

