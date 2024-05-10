Minister Blade Nzimandel holds special ministerial meeting with Council of the Fort Hare University, 10 May

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, will hold a special ministerial meeting with the Council of the Fort Hare University.

This meeting follows the Minister's visit to the University in June 2023, to meet with the Council regarding several concerns that were raised by the University stakeholders.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Council to provide the Minister with a progress update on the University's response to the concerns raised by the Minister in 2023.

Further to this, the Council is expected to provide the Minister with a comprehensive plan on how the University has been addressing some of the serious governance issues that have led to the University becoming the focus of negative media attention.

The Council is also expected to provide the Minister with a report on the implications and impact on governance of the arrest of so many senior managers of the University, including those in the Vice Chancellor's office.

