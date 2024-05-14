The 2024 NYX Game Awards Announces the List of Winners of Season 1 to the Public

The 2024 NYX Game Awards has concluded its first competition season this year, revealing award-winning games that have demonstrated true gaming excellence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining hands with the International Awards Associate (IAA), the 2024 NYX Game Awards has concluded its first competition season this year, revealing its complete roster of award-winning games that have demonstrated true gaming excellence. The NYX Game Awards recognizes and celebrates the contributions of professionals who are passionate about the gaming world, awarding the greatest minds and projects of the international gaming industry that honors creativity, hard work, and value.

The competition, having received submissions from game developers and designers worldwide, have successfully amassed over hundreds of submissions across multiple countries worldwide, including United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden, France, Germany, China, Australia, Brazil, Poland and many more, showcasing a wide-ranging international participation.

2024 NYX Game Awards Season 1 Featured Winners

Across the entire season, a wide array of gaming titles has distinguished themselves from the community, captivating the panel of judges with innovative gameplay mechanics, breathtaking visual aesthetics, and exceptional creativity, further solidifying their status in the industry as game award winners. Following professional evaluations and precise scoring, NYX now declares these deserving winners, recognized for their outstanding presentation of how a game can truly make a difference.

These winners include, but are not limited to: Racing Master (Netease Games), Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice (Fast Travel Games AB), Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games), MONOPOLY GO! (Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis), Synapse (nDreams), and many others.

Visit the NYX Game Awards official website to view the latest list of winners: https://nyxgameawards.com/.

"The world of gaming is changing in ways we never imagined," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "It’s evolving and revolutionizing how we connect and perceive the world. At the NYX Game Awards, we strive to honor amazing game titles as powerful stories that challenge us and reshape our thinking. To all those out there creating these incredible journeys, know that this award is a nod to your creativity and efforts, recognized by our amazing judges."

Grand Jury Panel

As the NYX Game Awards continues to grow, IAA also introduces more incredible talent and wisdom that the Grand Jury Panel brings to the table, setting the standard for excellence. Professionals like Rupali Sharma (Take Two Interactive), Anton Söderhäll (Goodbye Kansas), Harivardan Jayaraman (Meta), Robert Wesołowski (KLABATER), Valentin Briukhanov (CodeCombat), and many others lead the charge in this panel.

"The gaming world today is a place of possibilities, offering creative minds a platform to design experiences that truly change the game," Thomas continued. "With NYX, our goal is to recognize and celebrate these impacts, paving the way for a future where the opportunities in gaming are limitless, fostering an even more established community."

2024 NYX Game Awards Now Accepting Submissions for Season 2

The 2024 NYX Game Awards Season 2 is now officially open for entries! NYX continues its mission and is on the lookout for games that are ready to leave a big impression on the industry. The early bird deadline is June 5, with the winners' announcement scheduled for November 1, 2024.

About NYX Game Awards

The NYX Game Awards seeks to encourage and celebrate innovation and creativity in the gaming industry, while also promoting inclusivity and diversity. With the mission to reinvent current circumstances, NYX Game Awards aims to diversify award winners, through adopting an equilibrium for games, ranging from indie to AAA titles alike to ensure that all deserving professionals are recognized for their contributions to the industry, regardless of their budget or resources.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.