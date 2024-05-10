Electric Two-Wheeler Lithium-Ion Battery Management System Market to Cross $5.6 billion by 2031

Electric Two-Wheeler Lithium-Ion Battery Management System Market

A rise in industry preference for the use of lithium-ion batteries, and growth in the adoption of rechargeable batteries across multiple end-use industries

The global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market growth is attributed to the increase in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Two-Wheeler Lithium-Ion Battery Management System Market growth is attributed to the increase in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), a rise in industry preference for the use of lithium-ion batteries, and growth in the adoption of rechargeable batteries across multiple end-use industries. However, the rise in the overall price of products with the addition of the battery management system hinders the growth of the market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐰𝐨-𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟎.𝟗𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Centralized battery management system is one of the most compact and straight forward topologies available in the market. Centralized battery management system has lower design cost, as all necessary components of battery management system, such as pack management unit, and module management unit are coupled on printed circuit board, which, in turn, drives the growth of centralized segment. In addition, replacement and troubleshooting in this topology is significantly easy as compared to other types of topologies.

Factors, such as increase in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and rise in industry preference for use of lithium-ion batteries drive the growth of the electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market. However, increase in overall price of the products with addition of battery management system hinders the growth of the market. Further, increase in adoption of cloud-connected battery management systems, growth in demand for renewable energy, and growth in demand for e-bikes and e-scooters provide remarkable growth opportunities for players operating in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐰𝐞𝐢 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐉𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐮 𝐗𝐢𝐧𝐫𝐢 𝐄-𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐍𝐗𝐏 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 & 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐋𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡é 𝐒𝐀, 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐍𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲

There has been greater adoption of electric scooters & motorcycles in the U.S. owing to rise in urbanization and increase in traffic congestion. Furthermore, various initiatives by government for adoption of e-bikes is expected to create opportunities for key players in U.S. market. For instance, in October 2020, the U.S. Department for Interior statement announced the new rules governing electric bike use in the U.S. The new regulations allow public land managers to provide e-bike access to bike trails. The regulations have been agreed upon and applied by the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Bureau of Reclamation. The rise in popularity of pedelecs, electric scooters, and electric motorcycles in the country support the growth of the electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The Electric Two-Wheeler Lithium-Ion Battery Management System Market report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has experienced a surge in electric two-wheeler sales, driven by growing population, increasing disposable incomes, and urbanization. Moreover, the presence of rapidly emerging countries in the region is expected to significantly impact the market. LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the surge in popularity of electric vehicles.

Based on topology, the modular segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Owing to advantages, such as scalability based on requirement, lower maintenance cost, and noise immunity. However, the distributed segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2031. Distributed battery management system provides improved precision, owing to the presence of dedicated microcontrollers for each cell and are cheaper.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By vehicle type, the motorcycles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By topology, the distributed segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

