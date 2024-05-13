The Merger of Heather Murphy Group and Team Callahan Forms Savannah Real Estate Powerhouse

Heather Murphy, Founder of Heather Murphy Group

This union allows both teams to navigate market shifts, serve clients better, and continue to strengthen their community commitment.

SAVANNAH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Callahan (TC) and Heather Murphy Group (HMG) proudly announce their strategic partnership to form one of the formidable legacy real estate teams in Greater Savannah.This alliance brings more than 50 years of collective real estate experience between the two Savannah industry leaders.About Heather Murphy GroupFounded by renowned Savannah real estate expert Heather Murphy, the Heather Murphy Group has been a trusted name in the Savannah real estate market since 2004. Having sold about 4,000 homes since 2004, the team at Heather Murphy does a great job ensuring each client they handle finds their ideal home or sells their property at their desired price point.Other than just selling homes, Heather Murphy Group believes in supporting community activities through charities and initiatives.About Team CallahanTeam Callahan, led by real estate expert Don Callahan, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. During his 22+ year career in Savannah real estate, Don has confidently helped over 1,200 people buy or sell their homes by listening to what matters most to them. This personal attention has helped Team Callahan establish itself as a respected player in the Savannah real estate scene.Their customer service and experience in the local market have earned them a loyal client base. Specializing in residential homes, investment properties, and military relocations, Team Callahan's expertise complements the strengths of Heather Murphy Group.The MergerThe merger between Heather Murphy Group and Team Callahan creates a powerful company positioned to deliver more comprehensive real estate services in Savannah by combining its resources, networks, and expertise.Aligning on core values such as a client-centric focus, customer service, integrity, and strong mutual respect for each other, the decision to join forces was a natural progression for both entities. With a combined focus on integrity, experience, and legacy, this collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for the Savannah real estate landscape.Clients can expect a seamless experience, access to a wider range of properties, enhanced market insights, and a comprehensive suite of services tailored to their needs.“We believe the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. With decades of experience and integrated systems, we are confident that our partnership will redefine the standards of excellence.” ~Heather Murphy and Tom CallahanThe Savanna Real Estate MarketThe Savannah real estate market is thriving, presenting exciting opportunities for buyers and sellers alike. According to statistics, the average value of a home in Savanna currently stands at $307,925. In February 2024 alone, about 750 homes were listed for sale, showing that the Savanna real estate market is prime for buyers and sellers.Savanna’s real estate market is predicted to grow by 3% by February 2025.The good news is that both Heather Murphy Group and Team Callahan are well-equipped to navigate this competitive landscape, leveraging their market knowledge, negotiation skills, and extensive networks to help clients achieve their real estate goals.The City of SavannaThis beautiful city has so much more to offer than just its real estate appeal. From its modern metropolitan amenities to its rich history, Savannah is a city of constant discovery. Known for its historic charm, picturesque architecture, and rich cultural heritage, Savannah continues to attract individuals and families seeking a high quality of life.The merged entity is committed to contributing to the growth and development of the city, creating opportunities for residents to find their dream homes and investors to capitalize on the city's potential.Please visit their websites for more information about Heather Murphy Group and Team Callahan.

Don Callahan, Founder of Team Callahan